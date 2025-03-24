MIW To Lead Next Gen Trailblazers Session at NAB Show 2025

Mentoring and Inspiring Women in Radio will host a panel of family-run broadcasters at NAB Show 2025 focused on the next generation of leadership. The session promises a forward-looking discussion on how radio businesses can stay competitive through innovation, technology adoption, and evolving workplace strategies.

“Next Generation Trailblazers – A Developing Vision for the Future“ will be held Tuesday, April 8 at 1:30p PT in Room W217-218 of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Scheduled panelists include Lenawee Broadcasting President Julie Koehn, Lazer Media Director of Operations Elizabeth Placencia, Dick Broadcasting President Taylor Dick, and KOB/Hubbard Television Digital Sales Manager Tom Hubbard. The session will be moderated by Media Staffing Network President and MIW Board Member Lisa Fields, with Q&A led by MIW mentee and digital content creator Dana Schaeffer.

The conversation will explore how multi-generational broadcast companies are navigating workforce transformation, integrating new technology, and defining what it means to be a responsible employer in a rapidly changing media industry.

MIW Board President Sheila Kirby said, “As the media landscape evolves, so must our strategies for leadership and innovation. This session brings together the next generation of industry trailblazers to share insights on how they’re driving transformation while honoring the legacy of radio. It’s a must-attend for anyone looking to embrace change and shape the future of broadcasting.”