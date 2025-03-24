Saga Stations Join Relief Efforts After Arkansas Tornadoes

Saga Communications’ Jonesboro Media Group has stepped up in the aftermath of a wave of tornadoes that tore through Arkansas between March 13 and 17. The broadcasters provided hot meals to first responders, storm victims, and volunteers in the hard-hit communities of Jacksonport, Diaz, and Campbell Station.

On Thursday, Jonesboro Media Group partnered with Pruett’s Chapel Methodist Church in Paragould to serve meals in communities hit. The next day, the outreach effort moved to Diaz City Hall, which has become the central hub for the region’s emergency response.

With their “BFG” grill in tow, Jonesboro Media Group and KAIT-TV staff grilled hot dogs and handed out meals accompanied by chips and drinks. Some meals were delivered directly into storm-damaged neighborhoods, while others were distributed at the City Hall.

Saga’s six-station cluster includes 104.9 The Fox (KDXY), 100.5 The Eagle (KEGI), Mix 106.3 (KJBX), Hot 107.5 (KDXY-HD2), EZ 92.7 (KDXY-HD3), and 98.5 The Outlaw (KJBX-HD2).

Jonesboro Media Group Station Manager and Sales Manager Christie Matthews spent time with a group of college students from Lincoln, Nebraska, who traveled to Arkansas through Union College’s International Rescue and Relief program.