K103 and 93.9 Mike FM Raise $135,415 During St. Jude Radiothon

River Radio raised $135,415 during its annual Country Cares for St. Jude Radiothon, held March 13 and 14 across K103 (KEZS) and 93.9 Mike FM (KGKS). The Eastern Missouri stations broke their own record for the highest fundraising total achieved by the campaign.

Listeners contributed through on-air and online donations, while stories from St. Jude patients and their families were shared throughout the broadcast. River Radio also launched a new multimedia effort this year called St. Jude TV, which streamed video stories and highlights from the Radiothon across all River Radio Facebook pages and YouTube channels.

River Radio Operations Manager Rachel Cook commented, “Our local community really came together this year to help us get to this number. We couldn’t do it without all of our volunteers, business partners, and followers. It was an amazing two days spent together as we heard from local families with direct ties to the hospital.”

K103 Program Director Glen Johnson echoed, “With every passing year that K103 puts this Radiothon on, I am always inspired but never surprised with the generosity of the people in our listening area. The way they answer the call to fight for children in need each and every time we ask says so much about the hearts of our listeners.”