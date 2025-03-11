Annual Radiothon Raises $650,762 for Tennessee Children’s Care

Holston Valley Broadcasting Corporation’s 2025 Radiothon raised $650,762 to support Niswonger Children’s Hospital in Tennessee’s Johnson City/Kingsport/Bristol market. The annual event, now in its 13th year, has generated over $5 million.

The radiothon ocurred on March 6 and 7, airing across 98.5 WTFM, 95.9 The Hog, Tri-Cities Classic Hits 102.7, and the three ESPN Tri-Cities stations. 98.5 WTFM morning show hosts Mark Andrews and Amy Bristle concluded the fundraiser with a 12-hour live broadcast from the hospital’s lobby.

Niswonger Children’s Hospital serves 29 counties across Tennessee, Virginia, Kentucky, and North Carolina, providing critical care and support to children and their families.

Holston Valley Broadcasting President David Widener emphasized the event’s impact on the community, saying, “The Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon is one of the most meaningful events we host each year. Our community comes together to make a real difference in the lives of children and families who depend on the exceptional care provided at Niswonger. We’ve seen firsthand how the funds raised through the Radiothon have helped expand services, upgrade equipment, and provide comfort for families during some of the most challenging moments of their lives. This is more than just a fundraiser — it’s a chance for our community to rally around the children who need us most. We’re honored to support such an important cause.”