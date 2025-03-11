Showing Your Self As A True Leader

A few weeks ago, I was involved in a deep discussion about leadership with a local group of business entrepreneurs and the subject of “vulnerability” as a leader came up. That discussion drew me back to my early days of management several decades ago.

Insert your age jokes here.

I remembered one of my supervisors referring to us, as managers, needing to wear a figurative “mask” when leading a staff. Show no negative emotion.

In the early days of management theory, which were heavily influenced by scientific management principles, the focus was on efficiency and productivity. Emotions were often seen as disruptive and irrational, and managers were encouraged to maintain a detached and objective demeanor. This basically meant suppressing negative emotions that could be seen as weakness or instability. What I was being taught way back in the day.

My, how times have changed! Before I go further, how about a definition of “vulnerability”? A state of emotion/exposure that comes with a degree of uncertainty.

Now, we’re talking about showing some emotion as leaders. What precipitated the change? In the past 15-20 years, the concept of authentic leadership has gained prominence. This approach emphasizes the importance of leaders being genuine and transparent in their interactions. However, even authentic leaders need to be mindful of how they express their emotions. While it’s important to be honest, it’s also important to be professional and considerate of the impact on others.

The emphasis has shifted from simply suppressing emotions to understanding and managing them in a way that promotes effective leadership and a positive work environment. Being “vulnerable”. We’ve spoken time and time again of the entry of Gen-Z’s in the workplace and their need for personal management which includes transparency and honesty- being somewhat vulnerable. So, how do you work on showing this vulnerability?

Set Boundaries – Keep it professional. Share what you need to share and move on. Don’t dwell and don’t overshare. Listen – Take a step back, if need be, and let go of some of the control. Some days, it’s not good to be the loudest voice in the room. Let others speak first. Ask for Help – This is HUGE for your staff. Don’t look at as a sign of weakness but more as a sign of empowerment. Your staff will feel very much a part of the process with this. Develop Self-Awareness – Learn to know how you feel and what you want to share. Go back to number one. These two are very important together. Develop and Build Empathy – It’s one thing to know what others are experiencing, but it’s another to understand and share this experience with them. This is empathy, and it allows you to connect in a more personal way.

When you, as a leader, show vulnerability today, you’re accomplishing several things:

Building Trust Encouraging Open Communication Promoting a Culture of Learning Building and Strengthening Relationships Building Resilience

With most radio staffs being taxed to the limit, incorporating vulnerability as a leader is crucial. A staff who feels comfortable around you is a staff ready to be creative and put the time in for the overall station strategy. Time to show the entire face and discard the mask.