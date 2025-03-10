Amanda Barren, Dave Allen To Co-Host WV’s MetroNews Midday

West Virginia’s MetroNews is set to debut MetroNews Midday across its statewide radio affiliates beginning March 24. The program will feature veteran 13 News and Tonight Live anchor Amanda Barren alongside WCHS Radio talk show host Dave Allen.

The first hour of MetroNews Midday will include national and MetroNews updates, in-depth interviews, and live coverage delivered by Amanda Barren. Dave Allen will join the broadcast in the second hour, bringing commentary, guest interviews, and a statewide platform for audience engagement on topics from local to national news.

The third hour will continue the conversation with a mix of analysis and listener interaction.

Barren, who has spent much of her career in West Virginia, is well-known as the main anchor at Nexstar’s WOWK-TV and as the host of Tonight Live, broadcast on Nexstar’s stations throughout West Virginia and Washington, D.C. Barren shared her enthusiasm for the new role, stating, “I am honored to come work alongside a team that I hold in such high regard.”

Dave Allen, a native of Logan, WV, has nearly 40 years of experience in broadcasting. Since 2020, Allen has hosted 580 Live on WCHS Radio in Charleston and contributes to several other WVRC Media stations.

This follows the January appointment of Dave Wilson and T.J. Meadows to replace Hoppy Kercheval as hosts of the network’s TalkLine program.