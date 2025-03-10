HRN To Distribute, Sell Two Spanish-language Radio Formats

One is a “JACK FM”-styled regional Mexican audio brand with an automated 24/7 feed presently heard on three radio stations, including a Townsquare Media-owned AM radio station in the Mid-Hudson Valley of New York. The other is a 24/7 Latin Contemporary music-driven format using the iconic brand of Spain’s biggest Top 40 network, imported to Latin America years ago.

As of now, Hispanic Radio Network is offering the networks to interest partners across the U.S., and selling them too.

This puts the José Santos and Santos Latin Media-created “JUAN” in a position for growth. JUAN in the past had been distributed nationally and internationally using Synchronicity and now will be using HRN distribution partner Audio 1. Presently, some 12 broadcast stations air “JUAN,” including WEOK-AM 1390 and its FM translator at 95.7 MHz in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., a Townsquare Media property once the market’s leading country music station.

At the same time, Los 40, formerly Los 40 Principales and the flagship music brand for Grupo PRISA, will now see a 24/7 format fueled by artists such as Bad Bunny, Shakira, Daddy Yankee, Karl G, and J Balvin come to the U.S. For the last several years, the Los 40 brand has largely been linked to short-form programming and Grupo Latino de Radio; that entity largely wound down its U.S. operations in 2022.

HRN Director of Product Services Alex Quintero noted, “The audience and appetite for Hispanic radio programming is there. For owners and operators, JUAN-FM or Los40 24/7 work well as a compliment to their other formats in the market. These Spanish-language formats can be a solution for underperforming stations, as well.”

HRN President Clark Logan also chimed in. He said, “With the launch of HRN-24/7 we now offer an efficient turnkey solution to the growing multi-cultural advertising market. Radio station owners and operators can get the best Hispanic formats with a simple call to Alex. We feel this will benefit both the owners and the advertisers who are always looking for more content in this ever-growing space.”