Prom Dreams Come True at Saga Lafayette’s 2025 ‘Gown Town’

Saga Communications’ Lafayette Media Group, including K-105 (WKOA) and B102.9 (WXXB), hosted its 16th annual Gown Town event on March 6. The event provided hundreds of high school girls with free prom dresses, thanks to locally donated gowns.

The stations promoted the event throughout February across their on-air, online, and social media platforms, encouraging the community to donate gently used dresses. Donations are accepted year-round, ensuring the annual event remains a reliable resource for families in need.

Attendees traveled from across Northern Indiana and surrounding counties, with some coming from as far as sixty miles away. A local mother expressed her gratitude, adding, “It is very hard out there right now,” underscoring the significance of the event for families facing tight budgets.

The event underwent a smooth transition of station ownership, with the cluster changing hands from Neuhoff Media to Saga in June as part of Neuhoff’s divestment of its radio properties.

Operations Manager Joe Lacay emphasized the impact of the event, stating, “We know there is a need. And, if people are willing to donate their unwanted dresses to help out high school girls who cannot afford one, we will gladly take them and continue to put on this event each year.”