Audacy Shuffles St. Louis Radio As KMOX Expands On FM

Audacy has announced that News Radio 1120 KMOX will extend its reach to a full FM signal starting March 24. The station will hold both the KMOX-AM and WHHL-FM call signs, broadcasting on the 104.1 frequency instead of its previous FM translator at 98.7.

This change enhances the broadcast range of the official radio home of Cardinals baseball across the St. Louis metropolitan area. The shift also affects HOT 104.1, which will move to the KEZK-HD2 previously held by the KMOX simulcast and rebrand as HOT 98.7.

The station will continue to carry a Hip-Hop/R&B format, despite letting HOT’s entire local on-air staff – Princess Stormm, DJ Raymond, and Shae Bae – go in the company’s recent mass layoffs.

Audacy St. Louis and Wichita Senior Vice President and Market Manager Becky Domyan said, “We’re thrilled to expand KMOX’s reach and bring the trusted news and entertainment our listeners rely on, as well as Cardinals baseball, on an enhanced FM signal that covers the greater St. Louis region. We’re equally as excited to continue delivering the hottest hip-hop and R&B on HOT 98.7’s new dial position.”