Jackson Hewitt Makes Big Radio Ad Leap As Tax Deadline Nears

Progressive continued its reign as the top radio advertiser for the week of March 3-9, 2025, according to Media Monitors’ latest Spot Ten report. Yet the biggest ad story of the week was Jackson Hewitt, which surged to sixth as we enter the last month of tax prep.

The tax preparation company ramped up its advertising following the lead of other companies like Intuit TurboTax and Tax Relief Advocates – the latter of which still hangs in the Spot Ten.

Verizon Wireless climbed to the second spot, gaining momentum from its previous fifth-place ranking. Cricket followed closely in third, dropping one spot from the previous week. ZipRecruiter remained steady at fourth, while Grainger, a leading supplier of industrial products, rounded out the top five.