KZIA, Inc., is looking for a General Sales Manager. KZIA is a women-owned small business in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, that includes Z102.9, KGYM, X107.5, SmartFM and CI Digital Group. You’ll work to inspire, mentor and hold accountable the current sales team of multi-media account executives, as well as recruit, train and motivate new members of the team. KZIA currently has a legendary script writer and production department. KZIA is devoted to doing the right thing for our clients and listeners. We limit commercial inventory for the benefit of listeners and clients.

The perfect multi-tasking candidate will have:

• A history of outside sales and sales management success

• Broadcasting experience; sports experience is a bonus

• In-depth knowledge of marketing and advertising principles

• A strong history of sales leadership, revenue growth strategy and accountability

• An understanding of radio advertising best practices, like traffic/billing, CRM, political advertising regulations, etc.

• Excellent presentation skills

This is primarily an in-person position, as networking and face-to-face client calls are essential. A bachelor’s degree or higher preferred. Drivers’ license is required.

E-mail resume and cover letter to [email protected] by March 20th at noon.

KZIA, Inc., is an EEO.