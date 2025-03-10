Larry Mendte Made Permanent Morning Host At NYC’s WOR

iHeartMedia New York’s 710 WOR-AM has officially named Larry Mendte as the station’s permanent morning host. Mendte in the Morning has been filling the daypart on an interim basis since late last year, replacing Len Berman and Michael Riedel.

iHeart laid off the WOR morning duo, along with Morning News Editor Terry Trahim, as part of a large-scale RIF in November. Mendte had been the show’s news anchor since joining the station in 2023.

Veteran New York radio news anchor Jacquelyn Karl will now provide news updates on Mendte in the Morning with Gracie Award-winning Natalie Vacca continuing as Executive Producer. Mendte will continue his role as the station’s News Director.

WOR Program Director Tom Cuddy said, “Larry has built a strong connection with our listeners, who have responded very positively to his time as our interim morning show host. His remarkable career, which includes an astounding 97 Emmy awards and stints at WABC Radio, Channel 7 Eyewitness News, WPIX/11, and Access Hollywood, speaks for itself. With all of this experience, he’s the ideal choice to wake up the tri-state area.”

Larry Mendte commented, “I am both thrilled and humbled by this opportunity. Thrilled because 710 WOR is iconic, and humbled because I am walking in the footsteps of legends.”