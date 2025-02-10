Tax Season Drives TurboTax to #1 on National Radio

After monitoring the tax-filing giant’s aggressive moves through the rankings over the past month, Intuit’s TurboTax has claimed the top spot in this week’s Spot Ten Radio rankings from Media Monitors, taking the crown after placing second in the previous week.

The tax preparation service surged ahead as the tax season reaches its largest filing period, leveraging radio to connect with listeners during a critical time of year. Progressive Insurance fell to second place but maintained its ubiquitous presence across monitored markets. ZipRecruiter also saw a strong push, rising to third place from eighth last week. Cash-back app Upside held fourth place, with eBay making a notable leap from tenth place to round out the top five.

Both Grainger and Discover returned to the full Spot Ten after time off the entire list, showing that new campaigns may be on the way from familiar names as spring approaches.