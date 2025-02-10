iHeartMedia and Dream Center Raise $15M for LA Wildfire Relief

In the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires, iHeartMedia and Southern California non-profit Dream Center have raised more than $15 million in cash and in-kind donations for over 80,000 people affected by the unprecedented disaster.

The initiative, which began on January 7, has since grown into one of the largest grassroots giving campaigns in iHeart’s history, helping those in need receive vital supplies, including food, water, clothing, and baby essentials. Through a combination of national and local media outreach, the campaign encouraged listeners to donate essential supplies and financial contributions.

Since the relief effort began more than 8,000 volunteers have contributed their time.

iHeart LA Division President Paul Corvino commented, “The strength, generosity, and resiliency of our LA communities is truly powerful—and the way our broadcast radio listeners have come together to support one another is incredibly humbling. While iHeart and the Dream Center were instrumental in connecting those in need with those eager to help, it was the community itself that has been incredibly inspirational and vital in keeping these efforts alive and ensuring that support is still available to those who need it the most, when they need it.”

Dream Center Founder Matthew Barnett said, “The outpouring of love and generosity we have witnessed in response to this crisis has been nothing short of extraordinary. In times of disaster, it is the strength of our community that shines the brightest, and we are humbled to see so many individuals stepping up to help their neighbors in need. Thanks to our partnership with iHeartMedia Los Angeles and the unwavering support of our volunteers, donors, and community members, we have been able to provide essential aid to thousands who have lost so much. This effort is a testament to the power of compassion and unity, and we remain committed to serving those in need for as long as it takes.”