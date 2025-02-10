Long Island’s Wolf Raises $165K In First St. Jude Radiothon

Connoisseur Media’s 103.1 The Wolf (WWWF) hosted its inaugural Country Cares for St. Jude Kids radiothon on February 6 and 7, raising $165,825. The radiothon marked the beginning of a year-long fundraising initiative of partnerships and live events.

Throughout the broadcast, 103.1 The Wolf shared emotional stories from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital patients and their families, giving Long Island listeners a firsthand understanding of the hospital’s mission of treating and defeating childhood cancer.

Connoisseur Media Program Director Patrick Shea said, “For our first year doing this, we had no idea what to expect, but our listeners and sponsors blew us away. Hearing these stories firsthand was incredibly moving, and to see our community step up in such a big way proves just how much heart Long Island has. This is only the beginning—we’re committed to making this an even bigger success in the years to come.”