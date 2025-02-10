Yaman Coskun Returns To Radio With New AI Creative Offering

Veteran radio creative specialist Yaman Coskun, former CEO of Yamanair Creative, has launched yaman.AI, a hybrid creative services company providing local-direct-focused commercial creative services, sales tools, training, consultations, and production support across audio, video, jingles, and digital branding.

yaman.AI also introduces yaman.PI (Performance Intelligence), a local creative testing feature designed to score and refine local campaigns, helping advertisers improve their messaging effectiveness.

Coskun, who has spent decades of work in radio advertising and creative audio campaigns, is best known for his previous ventures, including Yamanair Creative, Cash-by-Creative, and SPECbyte, have been used across the US radio industry since 2008. Before that, he helped launch The Creative Services Group for iHeartMedia in 2004.

In 2017, Compass Media Networks acquired Yamanair Creative.

Coskun said, “yaman.AI is the first AI-supported creative service designed and spearheaded by an actual group of industry creative vets. It is where the best of artificial intelligence meets the best of human intelligence. Yes, we provide one of the world’s best self-serve AI spot creation tools. But our prime directive is to provide custom creative campaigns with sales support from my team and myself. That includes me going on virtual sales calls. This is a true partnership – The way we are wired to operate and succeed.”