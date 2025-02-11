Syndicated Tech Talk Show ‘Online Tonight’ Relaunches

After a long hiatus, the nationally syndicated radio show Online Tonight is returning, bringing a mix of tech insights, pop culture discussions, and audience interaction back to stations across the country. Former Apple repair technician Max Smart is back as host.

With experience working with Steve Jobs at NeXT, Smart’s career also spans telecommunications and acting.

First launched in 1994, Online Tonight went from syndication to having its own 24/7 channel on XM Radio. The revived program will retain its interactive format, allowing listeners to participate by calling 1-800-39-ONLINE during the broadcast to ask tech questions or seek advice.

The program will air on Saturday and Sunday nights.