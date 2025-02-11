WJCU’s Annual Blizzard Bash Raises Record Donations

Despite a snowstorm, more than 100 John Carroll University students and community members turned out for WJCU’s annual Blizzard Bash charity concert at Beachland Tavern in Cleveland. The event raised enough to provide over 18,000 meals for families in need, surpassing last year’s total by more than $1,500.

University Heights Mayor Michael Dylan Brennan won the event’s 50/50 raffle but immediately donated his winnings back to The Hunger Network, helping push donations even higher. Brennan commented, “Thank you to our friends at WJCU for organizing this event to benefit The Hunger Network. Thank you to all the people who supported this worthy cause.”

The Hunger Network operates over 70 hunger centers in the Cleveland area.

Ahead of the event, WJCU Events Director Zachary ‘DJ Z13’ Sinutko said, “I am beyond grateful for the support we’ve received so far. The fact that we’ve raised as much money as we did last year before doors even open is incredible. It speaks to the community’s commitment to ending hunger in Northeast Ohio.”