Marc James Joins Seattle Sports Radio for Middays on KJR

iHeartMedia Seattle has introduced a new midday sports talk show, MJ in the Midday, on Sports Radio 93.3 KJR with host Marc James. James moves from Tampa Bay, where he covered Florida sports for Genesis Communications’ Sports Talk Florida.

James began his sports talk career in Miami and Fort Lauderdale in 2004, later serving as afternoon drive host for an ESPN affiliate in Tampa, as well as morning and afternoon host at WFNZ-AM in Charlotte and Audacy’s 92.9 The Game in Atlanta. His media career expanded into television, where he worked as a studio anchor for New England Sports Network and hosted shows on Audacy Boston’s WEEI.

James said, “Sports Radio 93.3 KJR-FM is literally my dream job. I am honored and eternally grateful to become part of this legacy station and its extremely bright future in Seattle.”

iHeartMedia Seattle Vice President of Programming Rich Moore observed, “Marc James joining our family is big for us. We’re extremely excited to be bringing in a new passionate voice to the Seattle market. Marc’s experience and love for our market will win our listeners over for years to come.”

iHeartMedia Washington Area President Mark Glynn added, “We’re excited to welcome Marc James to the iconic call letters of KJR. Marc’s infectious energy plus his dynamic and engaging personality will bring an exciting new spark to Seattle Sports Talk.”