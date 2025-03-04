OUT NOW: Meet Radio’s African American Future Leaders

The dark days of winter are behind us, and our days are getting longer, sunnier, and warmer. Now is the time to connect with clients, seek new prospects, develop strategies, and ring up those sales: The March 2025 issue of Radio Ink is packed with interviews, perspectives, and training that will send your numbers soaring!

Here’s what you’ll find:

Cover Story: “We Are You,” a conversation with Karen Slade of KJLH-FM

For over three decades, Karen Slade served as Vice President and General Manager of Los Angeles’ KJLH-FM, a station owned by musician Stevie Wonder. Transitioning from a management career with Xerox to managing a radio station proved a challenge, but Slade and the station flourished.

We also discussed her participation in the NAB Leadership Foundation’s Broadcast Leadership Program, attracting young people to radio, retaining talent at smaller stations, KJLH’s response to the Los Angeles-area wildfires, and the importance of minority station ownership.

List: 2025’s African American Future Leaders

2025’s African American Future Leaders honorees all share the ineffable quality of leadership: They attract attention, inspire others, and go above and beyond in their radio work. Radio Ink is proud to honor them in our annual list.

Funding Means for Main Street Dreams

Radio Ink President & Publisher Deborah Parenti highlights the critical importance of radio to local communities and the need to keep these stations in the hands of local owners. One way to do this is to reinstate the minority tax certificate program, which incentivizes the sale of radio stations to companies owned by women and minorities.

How to Turn an Advertiser into a Local Celebrity

“The Wizard of Ads” Roy Williams presents a case study of a radio advertiser who became a local celebrity because of three things: He was real, he hired a master ad writer, and he advertised on a consistent schedule.

How AI Automates Lead Generation with Free Tools

AI columnist Dara Kalvort shares free AI tools and strategies that you and your team can use to generate new leads.

Plus, the best in training and actionable ideas from Page Nienaber, Valerie Geller, Jim Reilly, and our other regular columnists!

Do you subscribe to Radio Ink?

If you are already a print subscriber, your March issue is on its way! If you haven’t yet subscribed to Radio Ink, click here to purchase a digital version. Then, to ensure that you never miss another issue, click here to subscribe!

Already a subscriber? Renew your subscription or consider a gift subscription for a colleague or team member!