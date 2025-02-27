WHUR Listeners Support Howard University’s Student Volunteers

Howard University’s Alternative Spring Break program received a major financial boost from WHUR listeners, who donated more than $45,000 during the station’s Annual Helping Hands Radiothon over twelve hours on February 23.

The fundraiser was held at WHUR’s studios on Howard University’s campus, with on-air personalities Winston Chaney, Jacquie Gayles Webb, Anthony Brown, and DJ Iran leading the effort. More than 400 donors contributed to the cause.

The funds will help send 1,300 Howard students to more than 22 cities nationwide, where they will provide 150,000 hours of volunteer service in schools, community centers, and nonprofit organizations. Student destinations include Baltimore, Detroit, New Orleans, and Chicago, as well as local communities in the Washington, DC, area from March 1 through 8.

Howard University Assistant Dean of Community Engagement and Outreach Joseph Dillard said, “It feels good to know that we still have community members who are willing to support our students as they serve in those 22 communities. As I told the students, the work that they are doing is significant and important not just to us, but to people all around the world. So the funds that we raised today ensure that all 1,300 students are able to go on ASB at no cost to them or their families.”