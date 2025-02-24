LeGeyt, Forgy, Kantor Among 2025 BFOA Leadership Honorees

The Broadcasters Foundation of America has announced the recipients of its 2025 Leadership Awards, to be presented at the BFOA Annual Breakfast on Wednesday, April 9, at the Encore Resort during the NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The Leadership Awards recognize individuals who have made significant contributions to the broadcast industry and their communities. The 2025 honorees include NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt, Saga Communications President and CEO Chris Forgy, former Urban One Radio Division CEO David Kantor, Audacy COO Susan Larkin, Illinois Broadcasters Association President and CEO Dennis Lyle, and NBC Universal Local Chairman Valari Staab.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award, which honors individuals whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship in broadcasting, will be presented to former CBS Radio COO and current Broadcasters Foundation of America Chair Scott Herman.

Wiley Law Senior Counsel Richard Bodorff will receive the 2025 Chairman’s Award, which recognizes individuals for their contributions to the broadcast industry.

The BFOA Annual Breakfast is open to all members of the broadcasting industry at no cost, though registration is required. In addition, the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s Philip J. Lombardo Memorial Golf Tournament will kick off NAB Show 2025 on Sunday, April 6, at the Las Vegas Country Club.

Support for the BFoA comes from the broadcasting community. Over the past 15 years, the Foundation’s grant-making efforts have grown significantly, increasing from providing $400,000 in grants in 2007 to nearly $2,000,000 in 2024. Donations to help those in need can also be made by visiting the BFoA site.