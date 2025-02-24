Susan Larkin Fills Former Field Seat on NAB Radio Board

Audacy Chief Operating Officer Susan Larkin has been appointed to the NAB Radio Board of Directors. Board Chair Collin Jones made the appointment in accordance with the association’s bylaws, filling the seat previously held by David Field.

A radio industry veteran with more than 30 years of experience, Larkin previously served as Audacy’s regional president for San Francisco and Sacramento and as market manager for New York.

Before joining then-Entercom in 2017, Larkin was Regional Vice President at Cox Media Group, overseeing radio clusters in Orlando and Jacksonville while managing national sales teams. Her career also includes leadership roles at ABC-Disney Radio and sales management positions in Columbus, Tampa, and Syracuse.

Beyond her executive roles, Larkin is an active industry leader, serving on the Radio Advertising Bureau Board and previously holding board positions with the Florida Association of Broadcasters and Ronald McDonald House Charities. She has been recognized among Radio Ink’s Most Influential Women in Radio and its 40 Most Powerful list.

David Field stepped down as Audacy President, CEO, and Board Member in January, following the company’s full emergence from Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring. In his place, Kelli Turner has been named interim President and CEO, effective immediately, as the company searches for a permanent successor.

More information about the Radio Board and its members can be found on the NAB site.