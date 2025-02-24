WFRE Listeners Push St. Jude Fundraising to New Heights

99.9 WFRE’s Free Country Cares for St. Jude Kids Radiothon raised a record-breaking $615,905 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Since launching the annual event in 2006, the Maryland station owned by Local Daily Media has contributed nearly $8 million.

The 26-hour broadcast ran across February 20 and 21, with WFRE listeners stepping up once again to show their support.

WFRE Program Director Andy Webb said, “This year’s two-day St. Jude Radiothon was yet another record-breaker for WFRE, and it couldn’t have happened without the full commitment of our staff, sponsors, and supporters. Every single one of us believes that no child should die from cancer, and the Frederick area showed that they share that belief in the biggest way possible this year. I couldn’t be prouder of our on-air team, our management, our support staff, Team WFRE, and, of course, our incredible listeners who did such an incredible job in continuing to support St. Jude.”