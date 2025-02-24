Spot Ten Rankings: Wendy’s Climbs, Babbel Breaks Into the Top 5

With spring on the way, Quick Service Restaurants are starting to make seasonal ad moves, with Wendy’s leading the way on radio. In the latest Media Monitors Spot Ten Radio rankings, the fast food chain jumped ten spots in the span of a week, finishing at number two.

Progressive continues to be a clear front-runner, holding the number one position for another week while Grainger holds steady at number three, continuing its consistent investment in B2B radio advertising. Mattress Firm climbed one spot from fifth to fourth, likely tied to lingering marketing from Presidents Day sales.

Rounding out the top five is Babbel, which moved up from sixth.