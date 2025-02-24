Jessica Fuller Steps Into Senior VP Role at iHeart Asheville

iHeartMedia Asheville has promoted Jessica Fuller to Senior Vice President of Sales across its seven stations and digital platforms in the cluster. Fuller previously served as Vice President of Sales after joining the broadcaster in 2018.

iHeartMedia Carolinas President Dave Carwile commented, “We are thrilled to promote Jessica. Her exceptional leadership, dedication, and strategic approach to marketing have been instrumental in driving iHeartMedia Asheville’s sales growth and success. We are confident that in her new role, she will continue to inspire and lead our dedicated and talented team to even greater heights.”

Fuller stated, “I couldn’t be more thankful for the mentorship and support I’ve received throughout my career at iHeart, which has brought me to this exciting opportunity. Working alongside such talented colleagues in this beautiful, resilient mountain town is a true privilege. I look forward to continuing to grow with iHeartMedia and helping our amazing clients succeed with the best strategies in the business.”