Roger Stone Expands Radio Presence with New Nightly Show

Red Apple Audio Networks and New York City’s 77WABC Radio have expanded the on-air role of political strategist Roger Stone with a new weeknight show. The StoneZONE will air in addition to the syndicated Sunday program, The Roger Stone Show.

Stone’s political background includes work on 13 national Republican presidential campaigns, serving candidates such as Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Jack Kemp, Bob Dole, and Donald Trump. Additionally, he was a partner in the public affairs firm Black, Manafort, Stone.

Stone has been a host on WABC since June 2023. The Roger Stone Show was added to syndication in September.

Red Apple Media Owner John Catsimatidis said, “With the addition of The StoneZONE, radio audiences will have Roger’s perspective on news of the day in real-time. Our world is moving quicker than ever before, and listeners want to hear Roger’s insider’s understanding of what’s really going on in politics.”

Stone commented, “This is a wonderful opportunity to reach listeners across the country. When John proposed this idea, I knew I had to jump on it right away.”

A video version of The StoneZONE will soon be available exclusively through Stone’s Rumble channel.