Raúl Brindis’ Return to Houston Radio Rocked by Tower Attack

In December, Spanish Broadcast System launched La Ley 92.1 (KROI) in Houston, following its $7.5 million acquisition of the station from Urban One. Now the station is claiming its tower was intentionally sabotaged in an attack one day before the debut of morning host Raúl Brindis.

Brindis explained the situation on a Spanish-language video uploaded to La Ley’s YouTube account on Sunday. He described how dozens of cables feeding the station’s transmission tower were severed, resulting in a power outage just before his show’s scheduled launch. A hole was clipped in the chainlink fence protecting the transmitter, and protective shielding was smashed so that dozens of cables could be destroyed.

As no copper wiring or other equipment was stolen from the property, the station’s conclusion is foul play. Brindis says incident is now under police investigation, commenting, “We do not know who did it, but it is sabotage. No one wants to say it here this way, but it really is sabotage. They don’t want us to go on the air.”

Despite the setback, Brindis thanked the station’s fans who had reached out and assured listeners that the show would proceed as planned. “Be that as it may, tomorrow, at 5 in the morning live, Monday, February 24, we will be on the air. Whether you like it or not, we don’t care.”

The tower is broadcasting under generator power while engineers work to repair the cables. No timetable has been established for a full repair.

Brindis began his career in Mexican radio before making his mark in the United States, as the morning host on TelevisaUnivision’s Que Buena 102.9 (KLTN) in Houston. He departed the station in late 2023 before announcing his comeback vis SBS.