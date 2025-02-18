Richard Cross to Take SuperTalk Mississippi Mornings After Gallo

SuperTalk Mississippi Media has found its successor for the time slot left vacant by longtime host Paul Gallo, who passed away in January. Mornings with Richard Cross will air weekdays on SuperTalk Mississippi’s statewide radio network.

Cross, a veteran broadcaster with more than two decades of experience, steps into the role following his tenure as an afternoon host on SportsTalk Mississippi. His career began covering high school and college sports, later expanding to national coverage with ESPN and the SEC Network. He has been hosting Gallo’s show on an interim basis since October.

SuperTalk Mississippi Media President and CEO Kim Dillon remarked, “Richard Cross is a name synonymous with radio and TV broadcasting for people across the country. There is no person more qualified, more talented, or harder working than Richard to take on this role as a trusted voice for people to start their mornings alongside. I am confident he will take this opportunity and create a lasting legacy just as his predecessor, Paul Gallo, did.”

Cross commented, “Paul Gallo set a standard for what morning talk radio, at its best, is supposed to be in Mississippi. It’s an honor to have the trust of this company and its audience to take on this role, to sit in that chair, to sit in front of that microphone, and try to carry on the legacy of Paul.”

“The [show’s] goal is to make Mississippi a better place, to make a difference, to not just be a filler on your way to work or while you’re taking the kids to school. I want listeners to tune in and learn something, maybe feel something, and walk away a little entertained, a little smarter, and a little more informed.”