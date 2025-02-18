Former WMCA “Good Guy” & Radio Exec Gary Stevens Passes

Former WMCA “Good Guy,” media broker, and radio executive Gary Stevens passed away on February 17. He was 84. Stevens had served on multiple boards, including the NAB, RAB, and Saga Communications – where he was Lead Director.

Born in Buffalo, NY, Stevens began his broadcasting career in 1959 while attending college, working at WWOW in Ohio. He gained early experience at stations like WCKR and WAME in Miami before moving to WIL in St. Louis in 1961. In 1965, he became one of the “Good Guys” at WMCA New York, where his evening show became a favorite among young listeners.

He expanded his reach internationally, hosting a program on the pirate radio station Swinging Radio England in 1966.

After stepping away from on-air work in 1968, Stevens pivoted to management. He launched a company in Europe selling American TV programming before returning to the US in 1971 to manage KRIZ in Phoenix. His leadership at KDWB Minneapolis helped establish one of the earliest AM/FM simulcasts. By 1977, he became President of Doubleday Broadcasting, overseeing stations in major markets, including WAPP New York, WLLZ Detroit, and WAVA Washington, DC.

Following Doubleday’s exit from broadcasting in 1986, Stevens moved into media investment banking, brokering major radio transactions as Associate Managing Director at Wertheim Schroeder & Co. He later founded Gary Stevens & Co., specializing in station investments.

He joined the Saga Communications Board in 1995. In 2022, following the passing of founder and CEO Ed Christian, Stevens was unanimously appointed interim Chairman of the Board. He would be succeeded by Warren Lada.