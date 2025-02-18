Doing More With Less

As the saying goes, “Time is a currency you can only spend once, so be careful how you spend it.” In a time of precious resource allocation – no matter your business – you need to constantly consider the question of, “How can I do more with less?”

Mind you, don’t just ponder this thorny question all day, because you’ll likely be upset at yourself for a flooded inbox, text messages you haven’t responded to, and an overwhelming feeling of lack of accomplishment, but please consider where your time and energy is going.

Some ways to think of this:

Set aside a few minutes at the end of a day to list the important actions you need to make the following workday. A quick overview is fine, just to keep your focus.

When you wake up the following day to dust off the cobwebs, get some quiet time to reaffirm these priorities, whether it be at the gym or on your home Peloton. Being in a no-distraction mode eliminates the possibility of a non-productive rabbit hole.

Don’t just create a to-do list of things to tackle for the day, as people who just build the structure of their day from a to-do list tend to focus on the minutiae rather than the important stuff. This is a critical realization once you arrive at it. Truly think about the important, impactful work that is necessary and will have a payoff.

Bundle the most important things you need to spend time with into allocated time “chunks” so you can try adequately to attack them. This action can help prevent you from scrolling endlessly through your social feeds for likes and gratification that have no impact on overall prioritization and productivity. Also, don’t be prone to getting sucked in by “clickbait” from news and social media sites. This will not pay off for you in any way shape or form.

Also, it’s ok to allow for breaks from your regular schedule to clear your mind, go for a walk, or just daydream a bit.

These can be moments of much-needed clarity.

Tackle the art of the in-person meeting or the Zoom meeting and make each minute count. What is the specific purpose of the meeting? If the goal is creating “big idea” concepts that will be collaborative opportunities for your sales team, then be laser-focused in your prep for all attendees beforehand.

List specific priorities for the meeting for you and the attendees and make sure there is an end wrap-up that includes specific action steps and timelines.

The bottom line: in an environment where everyone has more to do and less time to do it, planning, communication, and discipline are key ingredients for you to get more done and feel happy and productive.

A clear and focused brain always wins in the end.