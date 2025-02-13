Mid-West Family Names New COO, CFO in Leadership Transition

Change is underway at Mid-West Family Broadcasting. Tom Walker, the company’s third-generation President, is transitioning to a new role as Chairman of the Board, as longtime executive Dave Doetsch has been named Chief Operating and Revenue Officer.

Walker will continue to guide the organization’s governance and strategic direction while stepping away from daily operations.

Doetsch, who has spent nearly 30 years with the company and previously served as General Manager for South Bend and Southwest Michigan, will now oversee all market sales and revenue development across Mid-West Family’s footprint. In conjunction with his transition, the company is seeking a new Market General Manager to fill his previous role in Michigan and Indiana.

Additionally, Mike Paterson, who joined the company in 2013 following Mid-West Family’s acquisition of Rockford, IL, has been promoted to Chief Financial Officer.

Kim DiGiovanni has also advanced within the company, stepping into the Market General Manager role for Rockford, IL. Previously, she served as VP/Director of Sales in the market.

Mid-West Family has also restructured its Board of Directors, with Doetsch and Paterson joined by new directors Randy Hawke, Brian Jackson, and Jen O’Brien. Hawke succeeded Walker as Market General Manager in Madison at the end of 2024, while Jackson and O’Brien serve in Mid-West Family’s La Crosse market.

Following the sale of its Springfield, IL market to Woodward Communications, Inc., Mid-West Family will operate in seven Midwest markets across five states: Eau Claire, WI; La Crosse, WI; Madison, WI; Rockford, IL; Springfield, MO; St. Joseph-Benton Harbor, MI; and South Bend, IN. Once the sale is finalized, the company will own and operate 41 broadcast stations.