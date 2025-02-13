Boston Staple Mistress Carrie Moves to Springfield Rock Radio

New England radio personality Mistress Carrie is taking over mornings on Saga Communications’ Lazer 99.3 & 98.5 (WLZX) in Springfield, MA, starting Valentine’s Day. Carrie is best known for her 22 years at Boston’s WAAF until its 2020 sale.

In addition to her new morning role, Carrie will continue to host The Mistress Carrie Podcast, Cocktails In The War Room, and The Mistress Carrie Radio Show.

Lazer 99.3 & 98.5 Program Director Alex Byrne said, “Carrie will be an incredible addition to Lazer and Springfield morning radio. She is one of the most influential voices in rock music in New England and brings a tremendous level of knowledge, experience, and personality to Lazer. We’re thrilled to begin a new era in mornings at Lazer 99.3 & 98.5, and Western Mass rock fans should be excited to wake up with Mistress Carrie each weekday.”

Springfield Rocks Media Group General Manager Mike Ekblom added, “Mistress Carrie’s reputation precedes her, and we’re very excited to welcome her to Springfield and to the team at Lazer. It’s a perfect fit.”

Carrie commented, “I am so grateful to Mike Ekblom and Alex Byrne and the entire staff at Lazer for welcoming me with open arms. Much of this team has been together for years and I’m honored to join their ranks! I can’t wait to reconnect with listeners that may already be familiar with my show, and I look forward to winning over new listeners by making Mornings with Mistress Carrie THE place for Everything That Rocks! Springfield… will you be my Valentine?”