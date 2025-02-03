Leaders in Focus: Bud Walters; Cromwell Media

As the countdown continues to Radio Ink‘s 2025 Top 20 Leaders in Radio, we’re catching up with some of last year’s honorees. Today, we speak with Cromwell Media President Bayard “Bud” Walters to gain his insights on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

Radio Ink: What is one major leadership challenge you foresee in 2025, and what opportunities do you see ahead?

Bud Walters: The challenge is to adopt new technologies that are eliminating many traditional activities. Experienced team members are often reluctant to adjust and may not fully understand the increasing competitiveness of the communications industry. The opportunity lies in capitalizing on our local content and making it even better.

Radio Ink: How do you ensure that short-term priorities align with your long-term vision for the company?

Bud Walters: We use the phrase, “If you don’t know where you are going, any road will take you there.” That applies to both short-term and long-term planning.

Radio Ink: Last year you introduced The Game Nashville Sports Network. How can sports radio leaders ensure their multimedia content remains accessible to a broad audience, including those who still prefer traditional formats?

Bud Walters: Our team works to ensure that everything we do is available on every platform. It helps that our younger staff members know what to do and are heavily involved. There is also a lot of cross-promotion.

Radio Ink: What daily habits or leadership practices have contributed to your success?

Bud Walters: Showing up and picking up the paper in the parking lot. How can you expect others to do it if you’re not willing to yourself in difficult situations?

Radio Ink: Looking back, what is one piece of advice you would give yourself as a new leader?

Bud Walters: Do everything you can to be truthful and trusted. Over time, it will benefit you – especially in tough situations.

The call for entries for Radio Ink‘s 2025 Top 20 Leaders in Radio list is open. Make your nominations here through February 5.