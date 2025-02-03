Blackburn Pushes FCC to Ban Free Artist Performances for Radio

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) is taking aim at radio again, now calling on the FCC to outlaw free artist performances tied to stations. In a letter to newly appointed FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, Blackburn says these concerts – often for charity – constitute payola.

Blackburn asserts that radio stations are engaging in a “quid pro quo” scheme by offering more airplay to artists who agree to participate in free station-sponsored concerts. She argues that this constitutes an indirect form of payola and urges the FCC to take action against what she describes as an “exploitative” practice.

The senator’s claim that artists are being “extorted into providing free labor” is in contrast with how these free concerts are more often philanthropic or branding-related efforts than a direct revenue stream for stations. Each year, AM/FM and artists use these concerts to raise millions of dollars for causes including disaster relief, children’s hospitals, and suicide prevention.

Blackburn’s letter comes as the senator reintroduces her American Music Fairness Act legislation to Congress, which seeks to tax local radio broadcasters. AMFA, which has failed to gain traction in two previous Congresses, would require traditional AM and FM broadcasters to pay royalties on par with streaming services, which do not provide a free, public service like radio.

AMFA is supported by organizations like SoundExchange, which charges a 4.6% “administrative fee” for all artists it collects for and stands to gain tens of millions more if the legislation is enacted.

However, there remains a large amount of bipartisan support for the Local Radio Freedom Act, a non-binding resolution that asserts that Congress should not impose any new performance fee, tax, royalty, or other charges on local radio stations. The Act’s last iteration gained 226 co-sponsors in the House and 24 in the Senate – far more than AMFA.