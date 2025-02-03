Registration Opens for 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference in Houston

Seats are now on sale for US Hispanic radio’s premiere gathering, as Radio Ink brings the 2025 Hispanic Radio Conference to Houston, TX. Set for June 11 and 12, the event will unite industry leaders to discuss key trends, innovations, and opportunities in the sector.

Launched by Radio Ink in 2007, the conference serves as a platform for collaboration and education, providing insights into the evolving Hispanic media landscape.

The two-day event will feature panel discussions, networking opportunities, and sessions focused on revenue growth, audience engagement, and technological advancements. Attendees can expect deep dives into market expansion strategies, the latest trends in Hispanic media consumption, and how broadcasters can leverage innovation to strengthen their presence in the industry.

The full agenda and speaker lineup will be announced in the coming months. The conference will also host the 2025 Medallas de Cortez awards, recognizing excellence in Hispanic radio programming, sales, and management in tribute to Raoul Cortez – founder of the first Spanish-language radio station in the United States. Nominations for the 2025 Medallas de Cortez can be submitted here.

Radio Ink President and Publisher Deborah Parenti commented, “We are extremely excited to bring the 16th Hispanic Radio Conference to Houston, a city rich in Hispanic and Latino culture and home to its 4th largest population. The conference offers a critical platform for understanding how radio remains a powerful medium for reaching Hispanic audiences, with 54% of ad-supported audio listening time among Hispanics spent on radio.”

“By bringing all of Hispanic radio interests together, the Hispanic Radio Conference promotes collaborative efforts in raising awareness among advertisers and others of the power of the Hispanic consumer and radio’s unique ability to reach them,” she added.

Special early bird registration pricing is now open on the Hispanic Radio Conference website for a limited time, where updates on hotel accommodations, the conference schedule, and speakers will be posted regularly.