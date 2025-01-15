‘LIVELINE’ Switches Syndication to United Stations Radio Networks

United Stations Radio Networks is the new representative for LIVELINE, hosted by Mason Kelter and created by John Garabedian. Syndication efforts for the live Top 40 and Hot AC night show will be led by USRN and Gemini XIII VP of Entertainment & Special Projects Scott Meyers.

Garabedian said, “The transition from traditional radio to our 21st-century world has been challenging for many. We developed LIVELINE to provide stations with fresh, engaging, and relatable LIVE talent in an era where so many shows are pre-recorded and disconnected. LIVELINE reestablishes that authentic LIVE nighttime connection with listeners!”

Meyers added, “I’m thrilled to work with both an exceptional talent in Mason and with John Garabedian, a legend in the radio business. I love that the show is LIVE; it’s truly a unique differentiator.”