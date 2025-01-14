Super Bowl Champ Ted Johnson Joins Afternoons At WEEI

Audacy Boston’s WEEI is adding three-time NFL champion Ted Johnson to afternoons as the station makes lineup changes to its weekday schedule. Johnson will team up with Andy Hart and Nick “Fitzy” Stevens for WEEI Afternoons beginning January 21.

Johnson, who retired from the NFL in 2005, has worked as an on-air host for Beasley Media Group’s 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ) since 2018. He launched his media career at CBS Boston, contributing to pre- and postgame Patriots coverage. Johnson will also co-host WEEI Football Sunday alongside Christian Arcand, Meghan Ottolini, Chris Scheim, Tom E. Curran, Stevens, Hart, and Jermaine Wiggins during the NFL season.

Stevens has been with WEEI since 2019, hosting shows across all dayparts, including The 6 Rings Postgame Show with Hart after every Patriots game.

Christian Arcand, previously an afternoon show co-host, will move to evenings.

Audacy Boston Market Manager Mike Thomas said, “Ted not only hoisted the Vince Lombardi trophy three times as a Patriot, but he also played alongside new Patriots Head Coach Mike Vrabel. After his playing days, Ted honed his broadcasting skills in Houston and back here in Boston. Fitzy has been an asset to the station, and we’re excited to expand his role to WEEI Afternoons with his knowledge as a die-hard Boston sports fan.”

Johnson added, “I had the good fortune of playing on some incredible teams in my 10-year career, and now, 30 years later, I’m thrilled to announce I’ll be a part of another great team at WEEI. I look forward to strengthening the connections I’ve formed with fans through the WEEI airwaves. I appreciate the unique opportunity Mike Thomas, Mark Hannon, Jeff Sottolano, and Ken Laird have given me.”