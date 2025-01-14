Mike Greenberg Exits ESPN Radio As Clinton Yates Steps In

The day after Super Bowl LIX, ESPN Radio will have an all-new sound. The network is revamping its national programming lineup starting February 10, and particularly of note will be the absence of Mike Greenberg’s Greeny as the host steps away from radio.

Greenberg, host of ESPN’s Get Up morning show, has taken on additional television responsibilities, including Sunday NFL Countdown and NFL Draft coverage. He will remain involved in ESPN Audio by hosting the First Draft podcast alongside Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr.

In his place will be longtime ESPN contributor and ESPN LA 710 (KSPN-AM) host Clinton Yates, bringing Clinton & Friends to the midday slot. Yates, who has served as a host on ESPN LA 710, will bring a rotating lineup of guests to discuss top stories of the day.

ESPN Radio will also introduce Joe and Q in the early afternoons with sports wagering experts Joe Fortenbaugh and Q Myers. Meanwhile, Chris Canty will continue co-hosting Unsportsmanlike with Evan Cohen and Michelle Smallmon during morning drive and Freddie & Harry, with Freddie Coleman and Harry Douglas, will remain at afternoon drive.

ESPN Executive Editor of Sports News and Entertainment David Roberts commented, “With the additions of Clinton & Friends and Joe & Q, ESPN Radio continues to deliver compelling personalities and insightful conversation that resonate with sports fans nationwide. We’re excited to expand our talent roster and provide a dynamic listening experience for our audience.”