Registration Opens For NAB Show 2025 With A Spotlight On Sports

The National Association of Broadcasters has opened registration for the 2025 NAB Show, scheduled for April 5-9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The tentpole event for US broadcasters is set to highlight sports, AI, the creator economy, and streaming.

A large addition to this year’s NAB Show is the three-day “Sports Summit: The Future of Sports Rights and Fan Experience,” examining the technologies and strategies reshaping sports media. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, U.S. sports rights revenues are expected to grow from $29.54 billion in 2024 to $34.72 billion by 2027.

Also returning this year will be the increasingly popular Small and Medium Market Radio Forum.

The Sports Summit will cover trends like immersive fan experiences, athlete-owned media ventures, and the impact of the NCAA NIL rule on licensing opportunities. Exhibits and educational sessions will include a panel with NFL SVP Player Operations Tracy Perlman on the role of on-air talent in building fan loyalty and strengthening audience connections.

Another key session will explore the rapid growth of women’s sports, which Deloitte predicts will generate $1.28 billion globally in 2024. Jessie Katz, head of iHeart Women’s Sports, will join industry leaders to discuss how this growth is driving new opportunities in radio and podcasting. Additionally, a Microsoft-powered activation will showcase how AI can deliver personalized sports broadcasts tailored to individual viewers, while AWS F1 simulators will provide immersive racing experiences.

The Sports Wagering Pavilion will explore new tools and technologies for monetizing the fan experience.

Managing Director of NAB Global Connections and Events Karen Chupka commented, “Live sports are captivating audiences in unprecedented ways and unlocking fresh revenue opportunities for the media and entertainment industries. The Summit, coupled with trailblazing companies on the exhibit floor, are reshaping the way that fans are engaging and experiencing sports.”

Registration is open on the NAB Show site.