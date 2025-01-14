SiriusXM Expands Golf Coverage With Live TGL Broadcasts

TGL, the new prime-time golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, is coming to the SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio channel through a partnership with the satellite broadcaster and TMRW Sports. Commentators Taylor Zarzour and John Maginnes will call the action live.

Fans can also hear audio from players mic’d up throughout the match. Matches will air in prime time on ESPN, with most matches also simulcast on SiriusXM’s ESPN Xtra channel throughout the season.

TGL features six teams of PGA Tour stars competing from January through March at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL. Each two-hour match combines virtual and real-life action across 15 custom-designed holes.

The inaugural TGL season features Atlanta Drive GC, Boston Common Golf, Jupiter Links Golf Club, Los Angeles Golf Club, New York Golf Club, and The Bay Golf Club.