50th Gracie Awards Deadline Extended Due to LA Wildfires

Due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles County, the Alliance for Women in Media Foundation has extended the submission deadline for the 50th Annual Gracie Awards to accommodate those in the impacted areas.

AWMF expressed their concern for affected communities and media professionals, saying, “We recognize the immense challenges this has brought to many individuals and communities, including those in the media industry who are tirelessly working to report and respond during this difficult time. Understanding that priorities and deadlines may shift due to these recent events, we want to offer flexibility and support for those affected.”

The regular submission deadline has been extended to Thursday, January 30 at 11:59p ET. A final extended deadline, with additional fees, is set for Thursday, February 6. Submissions remain open for content produced between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

The Gracie Awards Gala is scheduled for May 20 in Los Angeles, honoring national television, streaming, and radio categories. Winners in local television, radio, and student categories will be recognized during the Gracie Awards Luncheon in New York City on June 18, 2025.

The awards celebrate exceptional talent across radio, podcasting, streaming, and television, recognizing work that advances the representation and portrayal of women in media. This year’s awards include new categories such as Podcast Writer in Digital Media, Audio Book Individual (Narrator/Producer) in Digital Media, and Women’s Health News Feature/Series in Local Television. Video podcast creators can now submit entries under the updated category for Original Online Programming – Standalone Video or Video Series.

All guidelines and updated categories are available on the AWMF website.