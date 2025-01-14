Throwback Nation Radio Expands to Canada Through Orbyt Media

Following its US success, the syndicated Throwback Nation Radio now heads into the Great White North. Orbyt Media has announced a new sales and distribution partnership offering Canadian radio stations access to the daily and weekend ’80s and ’90s hits show.

Orbyt Media Director Heidi Baiden commented, “Throwback Nation Radio is a dynamic source for fun, high-energy content for affiliates. We’re thrilled to expand its reach into Canada, giving stations a highly engaging, customizable solution that connects with classic hits audiences.”

Throwback Nation Radio founder and host Tony Lorino said, “This is a great day for our entire team at Throwback Brands. Just like in the United States, Canadian audiences love their favourite songs from the ‘80s and ‘90s, and we can’t wait to get to hang with them every night, re-energize their love for radio, and keep them coming back to their favourite stations day after day.”