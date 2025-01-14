Study Shows Radio Advertising Boosts Brand Awareness by 10%

The results of a 2024 MARU/Matchbox and Claritas study show radio advertising is a brand’s best friend, boosting both brand awareness and engagement. The study focused on a two-month AM/FM radio advertising campaign conducted across more than 20 markets of various sizes.

The campaign aimed to maximize reach and frequency, delivering 500 gross rating points per month. It reached 75% of the target audience, with an average of seven ad exposures per person each month. The schedule included two weeks of ads, two weeks off, and another two weeks of ads, ensuring consistent engagement.

To evaluate the campaign’s performance, MARU/Matchbox conducted pre- and post-campaign studies measuring changes in brand awareness and ad recall. Meanwhile, Claritas analyzed website activity, including leads, signups, registrations, and purchases, by tracking audience behavior on the advertiser’s website.

The campaign achieved a 10% increase in unaided brand awareness overall, with a 16% growth among heavy AM/FM radio listeners. Unaided awareness, one of the most challenging metrics to grow, showed a strong improvement despite the campaign’s short duration. Aided awareness also rose by 9%, and ad recall, a critical indicator of recent advertising effectiveness, grew by 12%.

Aided ad recall, where participants were exposed to the AM/FM radio ads, similarly increased by 12%, underscoring the campaign’s ability to capture attention and leave a lasting impression.

Claritas reported significant impacts on consumer actions. The campaign generated an 8% increase in leads, an 8% rise in signups, a 9% lift in registrations, and a 12% jump in purchases. Conversions grew by 8.7% in the campaign’s first month, followed by a 13.6% surge during the second.

Even after the campaign ended, its effects lingered, with a 6.2% post-campaign conversion lift. These findings highlight AM/FM radio’s ability to deliver immediate results and sustain momentum beyond the active campaign period.

Additional research from Tracksuit emphasized the importance of brand awareness. The study found that stronger brand awareness leads to conversion rates up to 2.86 times higher than those of low-awareness brands.

More details on the results of the MARU/Matchbox and Claritas study can be found via the Cumulus Media/Westwood One Audio Active Group.