The FCC’s New Media Bureau Chief Moves to Revoke FM License

As Media Bureau Chief Holly Sauer steps aside ahead of the impending change of party control, the FCC has initiated proceedings to strip a Texas station’s license over unpaid regulatory fees and associated penalties after forgiving the licensee just 5 days prior.

Cobra Broadcasting, the licensee of KBRA in Freer, TX, had convinced the FCC to waive a $3,000 fine for a late renewal application as of January 8, citing difficulties accessing the Licensing and Management System database.

However, a new issue emerged as Cobra Broadcasting was found to owe a total of $7,553.84 in unpaid regulatory fees, spanning multiple fiscal years from 2014 to 2022. The FCC has reported unsuccessful attempts by the US Treasury to collect the debt.

As her first official act, Media Bureau Acting Chief Rosemary Harold signed the revocation order along with Managing Director Mark Stephens. Harold, formerly the Chief of the FCC Enforcement Bureau, has taken on the role of Acting Media Bureau Chief. Her appointment follows the transition of Holly Saurer, who has been reassigned to another role within the Commission.

Saurer’s 19-year tenure at the FCC has included roles as an attorney advisor and legal advisor for media issues, using her extensive background in regulatory and legal matters, including previous time at Wilkinson Barker Knauer LLP.

Cobra now has until Friday, March 14 to pay the outstanding fees or provide sufficient cause to avoid license revocation. The FCC noted that a $90.49 overpayment exists on record, which could reduce the delinquent amount if Cobra provides written instruction for its application.