Learning From The Top Personalities Of Talk

(By Randy Lane) Director Greta Gerwig, of Lady Bird, Little Women, and Barbie fame, says watching other directors, genres, and artists helped her learn and define her style. As a radio host, look at what you can learn from Talk Radio’s top hosts of all time.

You’ll be an innovator by putting your personalized spin on the ideas below.

I determined this list based on the personalities who have most influenced audiences nationally. In the interest of space, I couldn’t list all influential personalities locally or regionally.

Howard Stern

The “King of All Media” revolutionized radio with candid, often controversial discussions on relationships, pop culture, and personal storytelling. Stern redefined Talk Radio, and his transition to satellite radio in 2006 expanded the boundaries of uncensored broadcasting.

Study his interview techniques and his ability to make guests comfortable, so they’ll open up.

If you have an edgy and controversial personality like Howard, you must be likable.

Rush Limbaugh

Limbaugh’s ability to define the conservative agenda and influence Republican politics is unmatched in Talk Radio.

A larger-than-life persona like Limbaugh will help you cut through the noise.

Build a community: He made his listeners feel understood and built a community, frequently referring to his audience as “dittoheads.”

Paul Harvey

Paul Harvey was a master storyteller who was king of the dramatic pause. He became famous for The Rest of the Story. His innovation was blending news, commentary, and storytelling.

Listen to Harvey’s The Rest of the Story segments for their concise and impactful storytelling.

Notice how dramatic pauses make listeners lean in and process what was said or is about to be said.

Larry King

The Larry King Radio Show ran from 1978-1994. King blended relaxed conversational and unscripted interviews with listener calls as a key part of conversations.

Listen or watch Larry ask concise and direct questions in interviews.

He listened actively and used guest responses to frame his next question.

Don Imus

Imus was a pioneer in comedy-driven Talk Radio. He mixed comedy and current events and paved the way for modern shows by blending humor with social commentary.

Sports Radio content is not all sports. Imus combined sports with humor, bits, storytelling, and guy talk.

Imus would have had more success had he displayed more likability.

Art Bell

The creator and host of Coast to Coast AM, Bell pioneered late-night talk radio focused on UFOs, ghosts, time travel, conspiracy theories, and the paranormal.

His calm, distinctive voice and genuine curiosity made listeners feel part of a fascinating conversation.

Bell was transparent about his beliefs, doubts, and personal life, creating a bond with listeners.

Dr. Laura Schlessinger

Dr. Laura was the innovator of personal advice and tough love talk shows.

Relationship content continues to be a hot-button topic in talk and music radio.

Dr. Laura was one of the first personalities to expand her brand with a cross-media presence on television, print, and later online.

Garrison Keillor

The creator and host of A Prairie Home Companion, Keillor brought a unique mix of live performance, comedy, and narrative storytelling to public radio.

Keillor was a captivating storyteller utilizing observational and self-deprecating humor.

His humor was warm, inclusive, and rooted in shared human experiences like love, family, community, and personal quirks.

Innovative Personality Traits Takeaways

Outstanding storytelling

Personal character development

Shared human experiences

Likability

Randy Lane is the owner of the Randy Lane Company, which coaches and brands radio and television personalities, business professionals, sports personalities, entrepreneurs, and pop culture artists, helping them master communication skills to have an impact on their audiences. Read Randy’s Radio Ink archives here.