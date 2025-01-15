In Dallas, The Answer Adds Josh Hammer To Weekend Lineup

The Josh Hammer Show is joining Salem Media Group’s 660 AM The Answer (KSKY-AM) in Dallas, TX, beginning January 18. Newsweek’s Senior Editor-at-Large, Josh Hammer will broadcast every Saturday night on the Conservative Talk station.

Hammer is also broadcast on Seattle’s KTTH-AM, KFTK in St. Louis, and WIOD-AM in Miami.

Salem Dallas Operations Manager David Darling shared, “Josh’s insightful conservative perspectives make him an ideal fit for our audience in Dallas/Fort Worth and across North Texas. His engaging commentary will resonate with our listeners who value thoughtful discussions on today’s pressing issues, and we look forward to bringing Josh’s dynamic voice to 660 AM The Answer.”

Hammer added, “660 AM The Answer is an outstanding radio station, and we’re excited to join a team that inspires conservatives all throughout the dynamic Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.”