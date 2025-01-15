KNWN Veteran Brian Calvert Named Program Director By Lotus

Lotus Communications Seattle has promoted Brian Calvert to Program Director of Northwest Newsradio 1000 (KNWN-AM/FM). Calvert assumes the role after a long tenure with the station, starting with its transition to an all-news format in 2002.

During his decades at KNWN, Calvert has been Director of News and Programming, Morning News Anchor, Host and Executive Producer, and Reporter. In addition to his radio experience, Calvert has an extensive background in television as a reporter and weather anchor for former sister stations KOMO-TV and Northwest Cable News.

He has also hosted and produced television and audio series such as Northwest Wine Radio and Northwest Game Night. Calvert’s career began at KAJO in Grants Pass, Oregon, followed by roles as a morning news anchor at KXL Portland and anchor/reporter at KIRO Seattle before joining KOMO.

Lotus Seattle General Manager Andre Riley expressed, “We are excited to welcome Brian Calvert as our new Program Director. Brian’s unwavering commitment to excellence and innovative vision will be instrumental in strengthening Northwest Newsradio’s reputation as Seattle’s only continuous news station, delivering trusted information around the clock.”

Calvert shared, “Northwest Newsradio has a rich tradition of serving the Seattle community with reliable and trusted news. I’m honored to take on this role and look forward to building on the station’s legacy, ensuring we remain a vital resource for our listeners.”