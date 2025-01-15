Sean Thompson Back At The Truth Amid Programming Changes

Sean Thompson is returning to Good Karma Brands Milwaukee’s 101.7 The Truth (WGKB-AM) as Director of Content as the Black-centric Talk station introduces a series of programming changes starting January 20.

Thompson, who previously worked with Westwood One, Audacy, and Bonneville, will oversee content development.

First among the content updates is that Jammin’ with Juice, featuring Benjamin Hooks and Carrie Mahone, will move to the morning drive slot. Known for their engaging and lively approach, “Ben Jammin” and “Carrie ‘Noni’ Juice” will now help listeners start their day with dynamic conversations and entertainment.

Adding to the lineup, WGKB is debuting Truth to Power, a new weekday show featuring Milwaukee native and ESPN Wisconsin host Kyle Wallace. Wallace will also take on the role of Director of Community Relations, focusing on strengthening the station’s ties to the local community. Additionally, the station will launch The Truth Unfiltered, a weekly program hosted by Denise Thomas and Dr. Ken Harris.

Good Karma Brands Milwaukee Market Manager Greg Scalzo said, “We’re excited to welcome Sean back to the Good Karma Brands team. His extensive experience and passion for great content will be invaluable as we continue to evolve 101.7 The Truth. With the new programming changes, we are confident our listeners will enjoy an even more engaging lineup, starting their mornings with Jammin’ with Juice and staying informed and connected throughout the day with Truth to Power and The Truth Unfiltered.”