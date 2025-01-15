Waukesha, WI – ABOUT OUR COMPANY

Civic Media has built a state-wide radio and digital media network in Wisconsin with the goal of championing the practice of democracy by empowering honest and informative local voices. We’re merging the legacy of radio with the immediacy of digital to deliver high-quality content to a growing audience via our 21 radio stations, websites, mobile app and associated social media platforms. We work in a fast-paced environment that values communication, integrity, vision, innovation and collaboration in order to fulfill our vision of being the media platform that informs, guides, and inspires our audience through the complex landscape of information, commentary, and civic engagement.

SUMMARY

The Senior Broadcast Producer is a creative and highly-organized communicator responsible for creation of engaging and thought-provoking Civic Media content, including research, strategy, booking, and overall quality. The Producer will join a broadcast and digital team that works together to bring important news and meaningful stories to Wisconsinites.

The ideal candidate will be able to work in a fast-paced environment, have an interest in current events, have previous broadcasting experience, be able to think on their feet, and have natural curiosity. Additionally, the Senior Broadcast Producer should be resourceful and find creative avenues to help increase listenership and viewership levels.

RESPONSIBILITIES

• Works closely with show hosts to become a trusted

colleague

• Selects and coordinates guests and contributors to create

entertaining shows

• Develops innovative new ways to tell stories that relate to an

audience

• Helps craft scripts, promos, and teases

• Directs the live broadcast, keeps segments on time, makes

on-the-fly decisions during a show, handles issues, and coordinates

with control room personnel

• Pivots to breaking news and assures smooth transitions in and out

of Special Reports as needed

• Assures content is distributed across all platforms and ensures

quality control

• Conceives, develops, and transforms concepts into

content

• Brainstorms and oversees development of new segments and benchmarks

from idea to on-air

• Participates in ongoing evaluation and improvement of the

shows

• Takes the shows “on the road” when appropriate, coordinating all

aspects and logistics and controlling costs

• Works closely with management on any challenges or changes to theshows

• Works closely with Content and Marketing teams

• Works closely with Network Manager and VPs

• Curates and introduced best of segments

*The company reserves the right to add or change duties at any

time

SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE & EXPERIENCES

• Knowledge of Wisconsin’s political landscape

• Familiarity with national politics and news topics

• Excellent communication skills, written and oral

• Ability to contribute on-air as needed

• Sharp attention to detail and ability to work effectively under

pressure

Education and Experience:

• 3-5 years experience working in broadcast or digital media

organizations

• Background in journalism and keen interest in current events, news,

and politics

• Advanced experience in a production control room, including during

breaking news

• Proficiency with computers, email, word processing, social media,

and the Internet

• Basic knowledge of live broadcast sound equipment

• Basic knowledge of audio editing software

Reasonable accommodation may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions of this position.

Civic Media is an equal opportunity employer that is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, genetic information, pregnancy, or any other protected characteristic as outlined by federal, state, or local laws.

Apply Here: https://www.click2apply.net/kGR47KfDYeJWRiyWPSMyQX